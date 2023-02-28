West Could Have Sat Down at Security Negotiating Table Long Ago If It Wanted to - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The West could have sat down at the negotiating table on security, if it wanted to, the talks would have been difficult, but Western countries refused, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

"The situation has changed radically. Even when the president, before deciding to start the special military operation, formulated draft security treaties that were sent to Washington, Brussels and Vienna, and when we, in fact, heard that they were not ready to talk about anything with us. If only they wanted, they would have sat down at the negotiating table.

There would have been very complex, positional, sometimes irreconcilable talks, but they would have been under way. But they refused," Peskov said.

He said the Western countries' mediating potential disappears when they get involved in the conflict in Ukraine.

Peskov said that although there are forces in Ukraine that do not like the current Kiev regime, the state of affairs in the Ukrainian capital makes it impossible to hope for discussion of nuances for peaceful settlement, so the Russian special military operation continues.