West Creates Conditions For Reinforcing Taliban's Radical Wing - CIS Anti-Terrorist Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 12:10 PM

West Creates Conditions for Reinforcing Taliban's Radical Wing - CIS Anti-Terrorist Center

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The West continues to create conditions for strengthening the militant wing of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), which destabilizes the situation in the region, the head of the Commonwealth of Independent States Anti-Terrorist Center (CIS ATC) Evgeniy Sysoev said on Tuesday.

"The radicals already control the ministry of the interior, the intelligence, and the Supreme Court of the country, deliberately preventing the Taliban government from fulfilling its international obligations to combat international terrorist organizations," Sysoev said, adding that western countries exert political and economic pressure that supports the guerrilla insurgent group, Haqqani network (banned in Russia).

The Taliban's ability to keep the situation in the country under control in the foreseeable future is very limited due to the deepening rift between moderate and radical groups in the leadership of the Taliban, the official added at the conference of the regional anti-terrorist structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

