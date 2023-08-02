West Cut Out Russian Media From Information Field - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The West has cut out Russian media from its information field, but Russia needs to continue to compete with Western media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The West has cut out Russian media from its information field, but Russia needs to continue to compete with Western media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We need to compete with them. We started competing very diffidently, but quite successfully.

They absolutely did not hesitate to just cut out all our media from their information field," Peskov said during an open dialogue session "Elements of social engineering" at the Senezh management workshop.

The one-sided presentation of information, which is filled with Russophobia and hatred toward Russia gradually begins to bore the Western audience, the spokesman added.