West Decides To Strike On ASEAN-Centric Architecture In Asia-Pacific Region - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 01:20 PM

West Decides to Strike on ASEAN-Centric Architecture in Asia-Pacific Region - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The West has decided to deliver a fatal blow to the ASEAN-centric security architecture in this part of the world after declaring at the indivisibility of the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

In addition to Moscow, threats and blackmail are made against most states, the minister said, noting that as part of the Indo-Pacific strategies, the US is purposefully inflaming the situation around Taiwan.

"Having proclaimed at the NATO summit in Madrid the indivisibility of the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions, the West decided to deliver a fatal blow to the ASEAN-centric security architecture in this part of the world," Lavrov said at an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues taking place in the Moscow region.

