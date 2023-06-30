Open Menu

West Deliberately Provoking Direct Conflict Between Nuclear Powers - Russian Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 01:30 AM

West Deliberately Provoking Direct Conflict Between Nuclear Powers - Russian Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The collective West has become detached from reality and is purposely provoking a direct confrontation between the nuclear powers, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"Having become completely untethered from reality, the West is deliberately provoking a direct confrontation between nuclear powers," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

