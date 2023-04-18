UrduPoint.com

West Demands Guarantees From Russia, But Hints At Future Nuclear Conflict - Medvedev

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023)   The West demands guarantees from Russia about nuclear weapons, but, in fact, hints at a future nuclear conflict between Russia and NATO, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

In a joint statement issues earlier in the day, the G7 foreign ministers once again called on Russia to return to a dialogue with the US to reduce nuclear risks.

"They are endlessly hypocritical and lie to their own and others, but they say that our country is spreading 'false information' about Ukraine. They demand that Russia give them some kind of guarantees about nuclear weapons, but in fact, they are hinting at a future nuclear conflict between our country and NATO," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

