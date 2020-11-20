UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Demonstrates Oblivion Of Nuremberg Trials Over Nazi Criminals - Russian Historians

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:02 PM

West Demonstrates Oblivion of Nuremberg Trials Over Nazi Criminals - Russian Historians

Attempts to revise the history of World War 2 by Western countries, primarily the United States, shows that they have forgotten the lessons of the Nuremberg trials over Nazi criminals 75 years later, historian Mikhail Myagkov, the scientific director of the Russian Military Historical Society, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Attempts to revise the history of World War 2 by Western countries, primarily the United States, shows that they have forgotten the lessons of the Nuremberg trials over Nazi criminals 75 years later, historian Mikhail Myagkov, the scientific director of the Russian Military Historical Society, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Friday marks the 75th anniversary of the launch of the international tribunal in Nuremberg for the prosecution of Nazi Germany leaders for the Holocaust and other war crimes.

"We must remember the lessons of Nuremberg instead of turning them into a farce, as the United States does today. Washington and other Western states initiated the establishment of the International Criminal Court in The Hague in the 2000s, but unlike the Nuremberg tribunal, which represented the stances of the entire civilized world in distinguishing the collective good from evil, the US today tries to do this on its own," Myagkov said.

The historian described it as the US' pursuit of being a "global gendarme," which he compared to the ideas preached by Adolf Hitler about the racial supremacy of Germans and the ensuing right to rule over other nations.

As a case in point, Myagkov recalled how Libya's long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, had been killed at Washington's order with no international consensus reached at the time of execution. He also slammed the International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia over prosecuting Serbs but letting Croats and Bosnians escape justice.

The expert also recalled a resolution by the European Parliament adopted in September 2019 that attributed the responsibility for starting the Second World War equally to Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.

"All of this demonstrates a disregard for the principles of Nuremberg," Myagkov said, adding that the tribunal "made it perfectly clear who exactly was responsible for unleashing the Second World War."

The Nuremberg trials continued from November 20, 1945, to October 1, 1946. The tribunal probed 24 members of Nazi Germany's leadership. The trials were widely publicized, with all 403 court sessions being open to the public and broadcast live on radio. Twelve of the accused were sentenced to capital punishment for crimes against humanity, while the rest were sentenced to life imprisonment or lengthy prison terms.

Related Topics

Resolution World Russia Washington Parliament Germany The Hague United States Libya Adolf Hitler September October November Criminals 2019 World War All From Court

Recent Stories

'Karachi Transformation Plan' designed to fast tra ..

20 seconds ago

Four gamblers arrested in sargodha

22 seconds ago

New BTS album racks up millions of listens within ..

23 seconds ago

Germany marks 75th anniversary of Nuremberg trials ..

3 minutes ago

People joining PTI owing to its performance: Chair ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 awareness workshop held

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.