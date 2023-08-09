Open Menu

West Deployed About 360,000 Military Near Borders Of Russia, Belarus Union State - Shoigu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The West has deployed about 360,000 military personnel and 8,000 armored vehicles near the borders of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Taking into account the armed forces of the Eastern European countries, about 360,000 military personnel, 8,000 armored vehicles, 6,000 artillery systems and mortars, 650 aircraft and helicopters are deployed in the immediate vicinity of the borders of the Union State," Shoigu said during a meeting of the board of the military department.

Since February 2022, the number of formations of non-regional states of NATO has increased 2.5 times and exceeded 30,000 people, the minister added.

