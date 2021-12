West Deploying to Ukraine Militants Disguised As Instructors - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) Western countries are transferring to Ukraine militants as instructors, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"Ukraine is being pumped with armament, meaning, direct supplies, future contracts, and, as you see, these are multi-million, billion contracts as a whole. It is about dispatching there militants disguised as instructors," Zakharova told Russia's Krym 24 broadcaster.