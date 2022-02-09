West Did Not Yet Make Decision on New Anti-Russia Sanctions - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The West did not yet make a final decision on new anti-Russia sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that some countries support these measures while others are against them.

"Very contradicting statements are coming from the West, Western countries.

And in some capitals, they say that it is necessary to impose sanctions against our country immediately, it is not clear why. Other capitals say that there should be no adoption of sanctions without that very excessive Russian aggression - then the sanctions will lose their deterrent effect. In general, in this case, rather, the collective West itself has not decided, but the fact that elements of unpredictability are evident here is a fact," Peskov told reporters.

