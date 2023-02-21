MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The West directly turned down all positions of Russia's security guarantees, it became clear that the threat was growing every day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"In December 2021, we officially sent to the United States and NATO draft agreements on security guarantees, but on our all key, fundamental positions for us, we received, in fact, a direct refusal.

Then it finally became clear that the go-ahead for the implementation of aggressive plans was given, and they were not going to stop. The threat was growing," Putin said during his address to the Federal Assembly.