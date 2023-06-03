West Distorts History to Sow Discord Between Russia, Belarus - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The collective West is apparently trying to set the fraternal peoples of Russia and Belarus against each other and hinder the Union State's growing power by rewriting history, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Today, the collective West does not relent in its attempts to cynically falsify history. Textbooks are being rewritten, facts are being distorted and twisted, and monuments are being demolished. The goal is obvious ” to sow interethnic and interconfessional hatred, to stir up linguistic chauvinism, and to set our brotherly peoples against each other in the hope of preventing the further strengthening of the Union State," Lavrov said in his message of greeting to the participants of the Russian-Belarusian historians' forum.

To counter these efforts, an objective picture of the past should be reconstructed, Lavrov added.

Founded in 1997, the Union State was originally intended to be a confederation, but today it is a supranational union of Belarus and Russia aimed at deepening their relations in the economic and defense spheres.