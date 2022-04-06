West Does Not Care About Global Consequences of Anti-Russian Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The West does not care about the global socio-economic consequences of anti-Russian sanctions, Alexander Shchetinin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Latin America (DLA), said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We understand that Latin Americans are under powerful pressure from the 'collective West', which uses for this the entire arsenal of means and political influence, economic promises, and blackmail. At the same time, it frankly does not care about the global socio-economic consequences of the sanctions imposed against Russia, in particular in the energy, financial and food sectors," the diplomat said.

Western countries have imposed multiple sanctions in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

A number of companies announced their withdrawal from the Russian market and the closure of production facilities in the country. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Western companies that refuse to work with Russia did so under enormous pressure, but Moscow will solve all economic problems the West creates for it.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.