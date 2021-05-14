UrduPoint.com
West Does Not React To Political 'Clearance' In Ukraine - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Western countries do not react to the political "clearance" that is happening in Ukraine right now, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Now, as you know, there is an absolutely obvious clearance of the political field.

The national mass media are being shut down ” and nothing, our Western partners do not react to this, it can be said that they even support this kind of decisions," Putin said during a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

