West Doing Everything to Wage War With Russia in Europe Far Away From US - Antonov

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The West is doing everything to wage war with Russia in Europe but far away from the United States, Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"I think everything is being done to unleash this war in the European continent but at the same time the Americans don't want (the war) to come close," Antonov told reporters.

The diplomat also said that the lines of communication between Russia and the US should remain no matter what, adding that Moscow maintains such contacts.