West Encourages Aggression Against Russia - Syrian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The West encourages Ukraine in its aggression against Russia and supplies modern weaponry to Kiev, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Monday.

"While the West encourages Ukraine in its aggression against Russia, supplies Ukraine with modern weapons and builds military bases on their territory, thus violating all international agreements and at the same time they say that Russia is to blame for everything," Mekdad said during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.