West Faces Difficulties Ramping Up Artillery Shell Production for Ukraine - Kirby

Western countries are experiencing difficulties ramping up artillery shell production for Ukraine, and the United States providing Kiev with cluster munitions is a "bridging solution," White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Western countries are experiencing difficulties ramping up artillery shell production for Ukraine, and the United States providing Kiev with cluster munitions is a "bridging solution," White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"It is difficult for the West to keep up with the artillery shell production of what they need," Kirby told CNN.

The official also defended the decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine.

"So they could continue to fight in this gunfight, we are going to provide them with the bridging solution of some cluster munitions," he said.

Kirby added that these munitions would give Kiev "more flexibility." However, he emphasized that the main reason for providing this type of weapons is to allow the West to increase production of artillery shells.

The Biden administration last week unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions in a move widely criticized by human rights activists, and opposed by some US lawmakers. On Monday, Congressman Matt Gaetz said he will co-sponsor a US defense budget amendment that would ban the US from transferring cluster munitions to Ukraine or any other country.

Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries. The US, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and South Korea have not signed the convention.