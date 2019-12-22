PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) KAMCHATSKY, December 22 (Sputnik) - Moscow will seek to establish rules in the arms control area after the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, and has already offered partners a moratorium on deploying banned missiles in Europe and development of joint verification measures, but has not received any response yet, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Sunday.

Lavrov said that in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent to over 50 heads of state a letter, in which outlined several initiatives to keep the situation under control and again invited them to join the moratorium and discuss a set of verification measures.

"No one responded, except, again, French President [Emmanuel] Macron, who reiterated his position that he sees problems also on our side, but expressed readiness for dialogue. None of the other NATO members responded to this letter at all," Lavrov said on the talk show "The Big Game" on Russia's Channel One.

According to the foreign minister, US President Donald Trump had also send a brief response to Putin's letter, in which said that Washington was ready to search for ways to deal with challenges in the bilateral relations with Moscow.