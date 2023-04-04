MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The West is forcing Georgia to enter into a military conflict with Russia, convincing Tbilisi that now is a good time to regain control over Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday.

"We see persistent attempts by Washington, Brussels, London and other Western capitals to convince the Georgian leadership of opening the so-called second front. They convince the Georgian leadership that now is just the right moment when it is possible to regain control over the territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia," Naryshkin said at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.