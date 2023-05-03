(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The West froze Russia's financial assets in the same way that England had seized the Russian Empire's gold 100 years ago, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"When blocking Russia's financial assets, the Anglo-Saxons use patterns tested by England back in the 1920s, when London shamelessly seized the Russian Empire's gold reserves," Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have imposed a number of tough sanctions on Russia, including the freezing of nearly half of the country's foreign Currency reserves - about $300 billion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy. According to the Russian leader, the United States and the European Union have actually declared a default on their obligations to Russia, freezing its foreign currency reserves.