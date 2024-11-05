West hails reelection of pro-EU Maia Sandu in tense Moldova vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The West on Monday welcomed the reelection of Moldova's pro-European President Maia Sandu, while the pro-Russian Socialists slammed her as "illegitimate" after a tense vote that has laid bare divisions in the former Soviet republic bordering war-torn Ukraine

Chisinau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The West on Monday welcomed the reelection of Moldova's pro-European President Maia Sandu, while the pro-Russian Socialists slammed her as "illegitimate" after a tense vote that has laid bare divisions in the former Soviet republic bordering war-torn Ukraine.

Sunday's key vote was overshadowed by allegations of Russian meddling and took place just two weeks after a referendum in which Moldovans voted by a razor-thin margin in favour of joining the EU.

Backed by the country's large diaspora, Sandu won 55.33 percent of votes, the election commission said with all votes counted. Her rival, Alexandr Stoianoglo, who is supported by the Socialists, received 44.67 percent.

"Yesterday, Moldovans took a crucial step forward on our European path. But the fight for democracy in Moldova -- and across our region -- continues," Sandu wrote on social media platform X on Monday.

But the Socialists said that irregularities and the reduction of polling booths for Moldovans living in Russia had marred the vote.

"Maia Sandu is an illegitimate president, recognised only by her sponsors and supporters abroad. The people of Moldova feel betrayed and robbed," the party said in a statement.

Russia's foreign ministry accused the West of "blatant interference" in the vote, and Moldovan authorities of "unprecedented repression towards the (pro-Russian) opposition".

US President Joe Biden hailed Sandu's reelection as a win for democracy and said Russia had failed to undermine Moldova.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Moldovans "had shown once again their determination to build a European future despite hybrid attempts to undermine democracy".

For German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Sandu had "set her country's European course", while Berlin condemned what it called "a massive, coordinated attempt" to prevent Moldovans abroad from voting, including with bomb threats, calling the intimidation "totally unacceptable".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also congratulated Sandu, emphasising the need for "a peaceful, united Europe".

Sandu owed her victory to Moldovans living abroad, many of them in EU countries. Of the almost 328,000 votes cast abroad, more than 271,000 were for her.

The 52-year-old former World Bank economist actually lost in the territory of Moldova itself, election results showed.

Moldova is deeply polarised. A large diaspora and the capital mostly favour joining the EU, while rural areas and the pro-Russian separatist regions of Transnistria and Gagauzia are against.

In a conciliatory speech mostly in Romanian, the country's official language, but also with one part in Russian, Sandu vowed to be a "president for all".

Russia has been accused of seeking to sway voters in both Moldova and Georgia, another former Soviet republic, where the ruling party won a contested parliamentary election last month.

Moscow has denied the allegations.