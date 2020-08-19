UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Has Plenty Of Own Problems, Shouldn't Point To Belarus - Lukashenko

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 02:50 PM

West Has Plenty of Own Problems, Shouldn't Point to Belarus - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Western countries have a lot of problems so they should not focus on Minsk, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Wednesday.

"I am hinting at the many problems they have. So there's no need to point at Belarus to divert attention from the problems in France, the US, Germany, and so on," Lukashenko said.

According to the president, Western countries are suggesting talks to Minsk but are insisting on their positions.

"We see it, understand it, but we do not accept it. I want them to hear this," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian president suggested that the upcoming European Council discuss French Yellow Vests or the unrest in the US rather than Belarus.

Related Topics

France Germany Minsk Belarus From

Recent Stories

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

23 minutes ago

UAE, India to bolster cooperation

38 minutes ago

UAE condemns terrorist blast in Mogadishu

38 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts amendments to DIFC’s ..

53 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.49 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

Connecting Unit 1 of Barakah to UAE&#039;s grid a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.