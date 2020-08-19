MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Western countries have a lot of problems so they should not focus on Minsk, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Wednesday.

"I am hinting at the many problems they have. So there's no need to point at Belarus to divert attention from the problems in France, the US, Germany, and so on," Lukashenko said.

According to the president, Western countries are suggesting talks to Minsk but are insisting on their positions.

"We see it, understand it, but we do not accept it. I want them to hear this," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian president suggested that the upcoming European Council discuss French Yellow Vests or the unrest in the US rather than Belarus.