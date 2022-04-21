West Helps Kiev Cover Violations of Geneva Conventions - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The actions of the Kiev regime, which put the city of Nikolaev on the verge of an epidemiological catastrophe, turning off the centralized water supply there, once again demonstrate an inhuman attitude toward the fate of their own citizens, testify to a complete disregard for the norms of morality and international humanitarian law, and the West helps Kiev cover such actions, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col.

Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, said at a briefing.

"Western countries are not only aware of Kyiv's gross violations of the provisions of the Geneva Conventions, but are also trying to help the Ukrainian authorities hide their cynical crimes through the massive dissemination of fake news in foreign media," the general added.