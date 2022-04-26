UrduPoint.com

West Hopes To Cause Real Damage To Russia Via Zelenskyy - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 01:40 AM

West Hopes to Cause Real Damage to Russia Via Zelenskyy - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Moscow does not rule out that the West hopes that Volodymyr Zelensky will be able to inflict real damage on Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"They want to really try to make it so that 'what if he succeeds,'" the minister said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Channel One.

At the same time, he noted that "sane people understand everything."

However, there are those who believe: "what if Zelenskyy manages to inflict some irreparable damage on the Russians and defeat them on the battlefield, when the Russians will have to ask for mercy and agree to much less favorable terms than they expected.

"

"Such speculations are going on," the minister added.

The West wants Ukraine to continue to fight and, as it seems to them, to wear down the Russian army and defense industry, but it is an illusion, Lavrov said.

"I emphasize once again: we have a feeling that the West wants Ukraine to continue to fight, to continue, as it seems to them, to wear out, exhaust the Russian army and the Russian military-industrial complex ” this is an illusion," the minister said.

