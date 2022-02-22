(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russia's decision to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk is the result of the West refusing to accept Moscow's legitimate security concerns, Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity Director Daniel McAdams told Sputnik.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the two Donbas republics, saying that the decision was long overdue.

"The Minsk Agreements are dead, but it was not Putin that killed them. It was Western arrogance and refusal to accept that, like the US and its allies, Russia has legitimate security concerns that as with any other country it refuses to compromise," McAdams said. "Syria has indicated that it would also recognize DNR and LNR (DPR and LPR). I suspect many will follow. The big question is China."

"Putin's move today showed how stupid are the US and UK 'experts' and government officials who kept endlessly repeating 'Russia is about to invade Ukraine' over and over. This is especially true for US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Blinken," McAdams added. "Their incompetence is now on display. As I've been saying all along, why would Russia want to 'own' Kiev? Lugansk and Donetsk are now separated from Ukraine - probably forever - without a shot fired.

"

When asked about the potential reaction of NATO, the expert wondered whether the allies would be able to demonstrate unity.

"NATO is cracking up," he added. "It will be worth seeing what Germany's next move might be. Will they agree to cancelling NordStream 2? In that case it might be a cold rest-of-winter for them."

McAdams noted that sanctions are already being announced.

"For starters they will be against Lugansk and Donetsk," he said. "That is funny and confusing - does that mean the US already recognized these regions as part of Russia? Because if not, the US is sanctioning Ukraine!"

When tensions around Ukraine flared late last year, Russia published its security suggestions for NATO and the United States. Moscow specifically requested guarantees that the alliance would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia, to which Washington has replied by insisting it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open-door policy shut.

The situation in Donbas has further escalated in recent days, with the DPR and LPR reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian armed forces and ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of Donbas citizens, first of all, women, children and the elderly, to Russia began late last week.