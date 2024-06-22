Open Menu

West Indies Bowl Out USA For 128

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 09:40 AM

West Indies bowl out USA for 128

Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) West Indies bowled out the USA for 128 in the clash of the T20 World Cup co-hosts on Friday putting themselves in a strong position in the Super Eight contest.

Rovman Powell, the West Indies captain, won the toss and opted to bowl first at Kensington Oval against the associate nation, a surprise presence in the last eight.

The USA suffered an early blow, in the second over, when opener Steven Taylor's late chop from a wide Andre Russell delivery was snapped up by Roston Chase at point.

But Andries Gous and Nitish Kumar made the most of the powerplay, putting on a 48-run partnership before Kumar's ill-advised attempt to reverse sweep Gudakesh Motie resulted in a plumb lbw.

The USA's Barbados-raised captain Aaron Jones came in and smashed Alzarri Joseph for a huge six but Gous tried to emulate him and was caught by Shai Hope at long-on.

The Americans were in trouble when Jones was bowled by Chase leaving them at 66-4.

Chase removed Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh on his way to T20I career best figures of 3-19 for his four overs.

Milind Kumar provided some resistance with 19 from 21 before he ran himself out with a poorly judged attempt at a quick single.

Ali Khan, who had never scored a run at T20I level before, opened his account with a straight six and made a useful unbeaten 14 off six balls.

Both teams lost their opening games in the Super Eights stage with West Indies beaten by England and the USA defeated by South Africa.

South Africa lead Group 1 with two wins from two games with England second with one victory from their opening two matches.

