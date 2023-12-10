West Indies v England 3rd ODI scores

Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Brief scores of the third and final One-Day International between the West Indies and England at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday:

England 206-9 off 40 overs (B. Duckett 71, L. Livingstone 45; M. Forde 3-29, A. Joseph 3-61, R.

Shepherd 2-50) vs West Indies - revised target 188 off 34 overs - 191-6 off 31.4 overs (K. Carty 50, A. Athanaze 45, R. Shepherd 41 n.o.; W. Jacks 3-22, G. Atkinson 2-58)

result: West Indies won by 4 wickets on DLS method

Series Result: West Indies won 2-1

Toss: West Indies