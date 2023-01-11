West Irritated With Corruption in Ukraine Aster Cash Influx to Country - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The irritation of Western countries is growing in connection with corruption in Ukraine after a cash influx to Kiev took place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We hear more or less rational voices that are tentatively questioning the efficiency of spending these large sums on Ukraine. You know that Ukraine also suffers from this disease ” corruption. And of course, such cash influx is clearly being used not only for its intended purpose, and more and more people in the West understand this. Therefore, this money will continue to flow there, but we also see that there are problems with this and there is growing irritation among Western countries, and future problems associated with such cash flows," Peskov said.

The spokesman also said that Western countries continue to pump Ukraine with weapons, while at the same time these countries are having problems in a number of areas themselves.

"So far we see that the countries of the so-called collective West, that is, the member countries of the alliance led by the United States, confirm their readiness to continue allocating money and pumping Ukraine with weapons. At the same time, we are seeing certain problems with the military-industrial complex of these countries, with the depletion of their stocks of weapons and ammunition, but so far we see their declaration that, despite all the difficulties, they will continue to pump Ukraine," Peskov said.