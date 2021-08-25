West Keeps 'Blindly' Backing Ukraine Despite Kiev Ignoring Minsk Accords - Lavrov

The West continues supporting Ukraine despite the latter openly defying the Minsk agreements meant to peacefully resolve the Donbas conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The West continues supporting Ukraine despite the latter openly defying the Minsk agreements meant to peacefully resolve the Donbas conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Lavrov made the statement in Vienna at a joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg.

"We present these facts [that Ukraine ignores the Minsk agreements] to our Western colleagues and did so recently during Chancellor Merkel's visit to Russia. However, they cannot answer anything, but continue to blindly support the Ukrainian authorities in their attempts to maintain interest in their own country, not even the country, but the government, and in every way to beg the West for some concessions, some money, some political gestures of support," Lavrov said.

Ukraine has no desire to honor the Minsk agreements, as the country is passing laws that run counter to these commitments, the minister added.

"The Ukrainian authorities just do not want to fulfill them [the Minsk agreements]. The laws that have been passed do not allow for the implementation of what Ukraine has undertaken to do regarding the special status of Donbas, including language and cultural rights, amnesty, and the organization of free elections in Donbas under the OSCE supervision," he continued.

Support for Kiev in this situation will lead to nothing but a dead end, the foreign minister added.

"Those who want to support this incomprehensible regime in Kiev must declare: we want Kiev to prevail in this dispute. But this is a dead end. Everyone understands it," Lavrov said.

The conflict between the Ukrainian government and the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk has been going on since 2014. The Minsk agreements, designed to find a political solution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine that make up the Normandy group in February 2015.

In July, Kiev adopted a law on Ukraine's indigenous peoples. The controversial bill does not include Russians, who constitute a large part of the Donbas population, in the list of indigenous peoples. In addition, another law which provides for the exclusive use of the Ukrainian language in almost all spheres of life went into effect the same month.

Earlier in August, the Ukrainian government presented a draft bill on state policy during the transition period. This project legitimizes Russia's status as an "aggressor" occupying Crimea and part of eastern Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the bill's adoption will mean Ukraine's unilateral withdrawal from the Minsk agreements.