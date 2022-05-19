West-Led Kiev Preparing Bucha-Style Provocation in DPR - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The West-led Kiev regime is preparing a Bucha-style provocation in the village of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

"According to testimony by captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in Konstantinovka of the Donetsk People's Republic, the Kiev regime, under the leadership of Western patrons, is preparing another 'Bucha-style' provocation. To implement it, militants, clad in the uniform of Russian servicemen with white armbands, must shoot Ukrainian civilians on camera," Col.

Gen. Mizintsev said.

He clarified that the photo and video materials of the crime, including those taken by dashboard cameras of cars allegedly passing by incidentally, will be circulated by specialists of the center for information and psychological operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Western media and on various internet resources after the liberation of the locality by the Russian Armed Forces.

In early April, Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of alleged atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, which Moscow has consistently denied.