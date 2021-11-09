The West should not pretend that what is happening on the border between Poland and Belarus is a kind of "hybrid operation" by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko with the support of Russia, this is lies, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The West should not pretend that what is happening on the border between Poland and Belarus is a kind of "hybrid operation" by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko with the support of Russia, this is lies, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"They should not pretend that this is some kind of hybrid operation that the president of Belarus is conducting with allegedly some kind of support, that this is an accident, that this is a series of events taken out of context. This is not true, this is a lie," Zakharova said on the air of the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Moscow hopes that the West will not avoid responsibility for the situation on the border between Poland and Belarus, Zakharova said.

"We very much hope that the West, the very collective one, will not relieve itself of this responsibility," she said

The moment of responsibility has come for the idea, promoted by the West for many years, that "life by high standards is only there, in the West," she said

The West, in the situation with refugees on the border of Poland, Lithuania and Belarus, demonstrates the violation of the values that it has been talking about for so many years, Zakharova added.