West Limits Russian Diplomats' Freedom of Movement Over Vaccine Discrimination - Moscow

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Russian diplomats working in Western countries are facing curbs to their right to freedom of movement because of the coronavirus shot they used, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Commissioner for Human Rights Grigory Lukyantsev told reporters on Saturday.

"We have constantly and repeatedly raised the issue of vaccination discrimination. And it is not only about the United States. Our representatives, including diplomats, encounter sometimes even bigger problems working in European countries. The practice of so-called vaccination certificates which would grant the right to freedom of movement, is well-known," Lukyantsev said.

The requirement to hold a vaccination certificate in some countries "poses considerable restrictions and difficulties on the work" of employees of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Europe, according to the Russian official.

Lukyantsev cited France, where "the access to state bodies, public transport, trains, and so on is limited," as an example.

"And all this despite the fact that when a question was raised about issuing QR-codes to representatives of European countries and the US in Russia, who had been vaccinated with their national vaccines, we went for it and issued those QR-codes," the Russian diplomat said.

Lukyantsev added that every time Moscow touches upon this topic, Western countries refer to the certification procedure carried out by the World Health Organization.

"The matter is in a certain vaccine discrimination, which leads to the limited right to freedom of movement," Lukyantsev said, adding that he does not see the will from Western countries to tackle the issue yet.