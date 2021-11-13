UrduPoint.com

West Limits Russian Diplomats' Freedom Of Movement Over Vaccine Discrimination - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 12:19 PM

West Limits Russian Diplomats' Freedom of Movement Over Vaccine Discrimination - Moscow

Russian diplomats working in Western countries are facing curbs to their right to freedom of movement because of the coronavirus shot they used, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Commissioner for Human Rights Grigory Lukyantsev told reporters on Saturday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Russian diplomats working in Western countries are facing curbs to their right to freedom of movement because of the coronavirus shot they used, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Commissioner for Human Rights Grigory Lukyantsev told reporters on Saturday.

"We have constantly and repeatedly raised the issue of vaccination discrimination. And it is not only about the United States. Our representatives, including diplomats, encounter sometimes even bigger problems working in European countries. The practice of so-called vaccination certificates which would grant the right to freedom of movement, is well-known," Lukyantsev said.

The requirement to hold a vaccination certificate in some countries "poses considerable restrictions and difficulties on the work" of employees of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Europe, according to the Russian official.

Lukyantsev cited France, where "the access to state bodies, public transport, trains, and so on is limited," as an example.

"And all this despite the fact that when a question was raised about issuing QR-codes to representatives of European countries and the US in Russia, who had been vaccinated with their national vaccines, we went for it and issued those QR-codes," the Russian diplomat said.

Lukyantsev added that every time Moscow touches upon this topic, Western countries refer to the certification procedure carried out by the World Health Organization.

"The matter is in a certain vaccine discrimination, which leads to the limited right to freedom of movement," Lukyantsev said, adding that he does not see the will from Western countries to tackle the issue yet.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Europe France United States All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian doctor who treated Muhammad Rizwan surprise ..

Indian doctor who treated Muhammad Rizwan surprises over his quick recovery

8 minutes ago
 Elon Musk sells $6.9bn in Tesla shares after Twitt ..

Elon Musk sells $6.9bn in Tesla shares after Twitter poll

2 minutes ago
 Tale of two companies: Airbus recovers as Boeing r ..

Tale of two companies: Airbus recovers as Boeing reels

2 minutes ago
 Anti-measles, rubella vaccination drive from Oct 1 ..

Anti-measles, rubella vaccination drive from Oct 15

8 minutes ago
 Secretary Housing reviews Vehari's development sch ..

Secretary Housing reviews Vehari's development schemes

25 minutes ago
 Warm cloth shopkeepers minting money by displaying ..

Warm cloth shopkeepers minting money by displaying 'winter new arrival sales'

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.