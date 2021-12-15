UrduPoint.com

West Looking For Replacement To Navalny As 'Emblem' Of Russian Protest Movement- Naryshkin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The US and the EU intelligence services acknowledge that the Russian population's interest in opposition figure Alexey Navalny is steadily declining, and the West is already looking for replacement to him as an emblem of the Russian protest movement, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said.

"Today, the intelligence community of the US and EU countries are forced to admit that the population's interest in the 'Berlin patient' is steadily declining. I will say more, they are already looking for a replacement to him as an emblem of the Russian protest movement," Naryshkin told the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper shortly before the 101st anniversary of the SVR creation, celebrated on December 20.

