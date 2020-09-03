UrduPoint.com
West May Be Preparing Obstacles For Russia Ahead Of Regional Election - Lukashenko

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:37 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday that the West could be preparing some "bad things" for Russia ahead of its regional election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday that the West could be preparing some "bad things" for Russia ahead of its regional election.

"Another quote [from the intercepted conversation between Warsaw and Berlin mentioned by Lukashenko earlier]" 'They have an election soon, an election in the Russian regions.' So they [the West] know that there is an election in Russia, and so they need to do something bad ahead of it. We think they will come up with something else," Lukashenko said.

