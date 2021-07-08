West May Try to Undermine Situation in Russia Before Election by Inciting Protests -Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The Western countries may try to undermine the situation in Russia before the upcoming general election by inciting mass protests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"One can assume that before the upcoming parliamentary election, there will be new attempts to undermine, destabilize the situation, incite some protests, up to violent ones, as the West likes to do," the minister said.

From his point of view, the West may launch a campaign of non-recognition of the election's results.

"I want to responsibly say that these scenarios, plotted by the West, will not come true," the minister added.

The general election in Russia will be held on September 19.