West Militarizing Media Landscape, It Is Fraught With Armed Clash - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The United States and its allies are militarizing the media landscape, their actions in this area could develop into an armed clash, Artur Lyukmanov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Information Security, told Sputnik.

"The United States and its allies... are talking about the militarization of the information space," Lyukmanov said.

He said this is out of line with Russia's approaches "and with the approaches of most states in the world."