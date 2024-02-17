West Mounts Pressure On Russia After Navalny's Death In Jail
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Western nations Saturday mounted pressure on Russia, blaming its leader and the government for the death of leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in an Arctic prison in opaque circumstances.
Navalny's death was announced on Friday after three years in detention and a poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.
It deprives Russia's opposition of its figurehead just a month before an election poised to extend President Vladimir Putin's hold on power and comes at a time of intense repression and as Moscow's campaign in Ukraine nears its two-year anniversary.
The West blamed Putin and his government for the 47-year-old's death which followed months of deteriorating health in harsh detention conditions.
Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Saturday said Navalny's "heroic opposition to Putin's repressive and unjust regime inspired the world".
"We hold the Russian Government solely responsible for his treatment and death in prison," Wong said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
US President Joe Biden was equally blunt, saying: "Make no mistake, Putin is responsible for Navalny's death".
Russian Nobel Peace prize winner Dmitry Muratov added: "Alexei Navalny was tortured and tormented for three years... Murder was added to Alexei Navalny's sentence".
The death was announced by Russia's Federal penitentiary service, which said Navalny "felt bad after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness".
Russian news agencies reported that medics from a local hospital arrived within minutes and spent more than "half an hour" trying to resuscitate him.
Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, said she held Putin personally responsible and called on the international community to "unite and defeat this evil, terrifying regime".
Navalny was Russia's most prominent opposition leader and won a huge following as he campaigned against corruption under Putin.
Putin -- who famously never referred to Navalny by name -- was on a visit to the Urals on Friday and made no mention of the death.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Western leaders of "absolutely unacceptable" and "hysterical" reactions to Navalny's death.
Moscow authorities also warned the public against taking part in any protests as videos shared online showed dozens of Russians laying flowers at monuments to victims of political repression in different Russian cities.
At least one person was detained for holding up a placard that appeared to say "murderers" in a video posted by the independent Sota Telegram channel.
Russia's OVD-Info rights group said police on Saturday detained over 100 people gathered at spontaneous memorials for Navalny across the country.
As of February 17, "more than 101 people have already been detained in 10 cities" including 11 in the capital Moscow, OVD-Info said on its website.
