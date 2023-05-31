West Must Provide Ukraine With Tangible, Credible Security Guarantees - Macron

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The western countries should provide Ukraine with "tangible and reliable" security guarantees, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"We are massively arming Ukraine, but we do not include it in any strategic dialogue. We must provide Ukraine with tangible and reliable security guarantees," Macron said at a session of the Globsec 2023 Bratislava Forum.