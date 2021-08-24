UrduPoint.com

West Needs To Be Held Accountable For Crimes Committed During Afghanistan Mission- Beijing

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 02:35 PM

West Needs to be Held Accountable for Crimes Committed During Afghanistan Mission- Beijing

The United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and other countries must be held accountable for human rights violations committed by their troops during mission in Afghanistan, Zhang Jun, China's ambassador to the United Nations, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and other countries must be held accountable for human rights violations committed by their troops during mission in Afghanistan, Zhang Jun, China's ambassador to the United Nations, said on Monday.

The Chinese diplomat said that the situation in Afghanistan showed that resolving issues with military means "is no way out and it can only bring great harm to regional stability as well as the human rights of the people concerned."

"The US, UK, Australia, and other countries must be held accountable for the violations of human rights committed by their militaries in Afghanistan," Zhang said, adding that this issue should be discussed by the UN Human Rights Council.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Australia United Nations China United Kingdom United States

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police launches back-to-school safety ca ..

Abu Dhabi Police launches back-to-school safety campaign

8 minutes ago
 Over a million Covid vaccines administered across ..

Over a million Covid vaccines administered across Pakistan: NCOC

2 minutes ago
 Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship from Wednesd ..

Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship from Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 Citizens of age group 17-18 years eligible for COV ..

Citizens of age group 17-18 years eligible for COVID-19 vaccination: Dr Faisal

2 minutes ago
 First liver transplantation surgery of children pe ..

First liver transplantation surgery of children performs in GIMS

2 minutes ago
 Kaia's bowling action found to be illegal

Kaia's bowling action found to be illegal

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.