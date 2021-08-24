West Needs to be Held Accountable for Crimes Committed During Afghanistan Mission- Beijing

The United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and other countries must be held accountable for human rights violations committed by their troops during mission in Afghanistan, Zhang Jun, China's ambassador to the United Nations, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and other countries must be held accountable for human rights violations committed by their troops during mission in Afghanistan, Zhang Jun, China's ambassador to the United Nations, said on Monday.

The Chinese diplomat said that the situation in Afghanistan showed that resolving issues with military means "is no way out and it can only bring great harm to regional stability as well as the human rights of the people concerned."

"The US, UK, Australia, and other countries must be held accountable for the violations of human rights committed by their militaries in Afghanistan," Zhang said, adding that this issue should be discussed by the UN Human Rights Council.