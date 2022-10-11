West Needs to Engage in Dialogue With Russia - Cavusoglu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The West needs to talk to Russia as ceasefire agreements in Ukraine cannot be reached without dialogue with Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"Without dialogue with Moscow, it is impossible to achieve a ceasefire. With whom in the end will you have to talk, with whom to negotiate? We are talking about the territories of Ukraine, about the opposite side of the conflict," Cavusoglu told TVnet.