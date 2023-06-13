UrduPoint.com

West Needs To Stop Delivering Weapons To Kiev If They Want To Resolve Conflict - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 09:31 PM

West Needs to Stop Delivering Weapons to Kiev if They Want to Resolve Conflict - Putin

The West needs to stop supplying Ukraine with weapons if they want to resolve the ongoing conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The West needs to stop supplying Ukraine with weapons if they want to resolve the ongoing conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"And we understand that the key to solving problems (in Ukraine) is on their side.

If they really want today's conflict to end through negotiations, they only need to make one decision - to stop the supply of weapons and equipment. That's it," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents.

