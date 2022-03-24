UrduPoint.com

West Needs To Supply Turkey With F-35s, Patriot Complexes Without Preconditions - Ankara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 01:36 PM

The West needs to supply Turkey with US F-35 fighters and Patriot air defense complexes without preconditions, Fahrettin Altun, the head of the presidential office's communications, said

In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Altun said that Turkey views European Union membership as a strategic objective, while its alliance with NATO is a matter of pride fro Ankara.

Turkey expects to receive the well-deserved support from the West, he said, noting that restoring relations requires confidence-building steps. Therefore, the West needs to supply Turkey with F-35s and Patriot batteries without any preconditions.

