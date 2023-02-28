UrduPoint.com

West Never Minded Using Extremists To Its Advantage - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 06:00 PM

West Never Minded Using Extremists to Its Advantage - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The West has never been minded using extremists to its advantage and always used what is at hand against Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We know that they (Western states) have never minded using both radicals and extremists in their interests, despite all the loud statements about the fight against international terrorism.

They always use what is at hand against us, what they can use," Putin said at an extended meeting of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

