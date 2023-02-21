UrduPoint.com

West Not Abandoning Attempts To 'Incite' Post-Soviet States - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) After the dissolution of the Soviet Union the West is not abandoning attempts to "incite" the former Soviet countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"What else is key is that after the dissolution of the Soviet Union that West is not abandoning attempts to 'incite' the former Soviet countries, and the main thing, of course, is to completely put an end to Russia as one of the largest remaining parts of our historic state territory," Putin said during his address to the Federal Assembly.

