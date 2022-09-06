UrduPoint.com

West Not Fulfilling Promises On Ensuring Access Of Russian Food To World Markets - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 03:00 PM

West Not Fulfilling Promises on Ensuring Access of Russian Food to World Markets - lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The West does not fulfill its promises and has failed to made a decision on sanctions exemptions to ensure the access of Russian food to world markets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Our Western colleagues are not doing what we were promised by UN Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres), namely, they are not making decisions on the exclusion of logistical sanctions that prevent the free access of (Russian) grain and fertilizers to world markets," Lavrov told reporters following talks with his Thai counterpart, Don Pramudwinai.

Russia works with the UN to ensure that all agreements reached in Istanbul on supplies of Russian grain are fulfilled, the minister added.

