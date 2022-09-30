UrduPoint.com

West Not Going To Look For Ways Out Of Crises That It Provoked - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 06:43 PM

West Not Going to Look for Ways Out of Crises That It Provoked - Putin

The West is not going to look for ways out of the crises, including the food one, that it has provoked, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The West is not going to look for ways out of the crises, including the food one, that it has provoked, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"There is every reason to believe that the Western elites are not going to look for constructive ways out of the global food and energy crisis, which arose through their fault.

It is their fault as a result of their many years of policy, long before our special military operation in Ukraine and Donbas," Putin said at the ceremony for signing agreements on the entry of new territories into Russia.

