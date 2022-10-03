West Not Ready to Create 'Universal Infrastructure of Equal Security' - Russian Official

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Russia believes that the collective West is not ready to create "universal infrastructure of equal security" and cooperation, Russian delegation's deputy representative at the United Nations First Committee on Disarmament Konstantin Voroncov said on Monday.

"The West is not ready to create a universal infrastructure of equal security and cooperation," Voroncov said.

The collective West does not want to allow independent states the freedom of choice, he added.

Relations between Russia and the collective West have been deteriorating for a prolonged period of time but soured after Moscow undertook a special military operation in Ukraine.

The West has been attempting to condemn Russia at various levels in the United Nations - UN Security Council, General Assembly and various UN committees - for Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Most recently, the Russian mission to the United Nations vetoed a draft resolution in the UN Security Council that was put forward by the United States and Albania to condemn Russia for annexing four regions in Ukraine after they decided in referenda to rejoin the country.