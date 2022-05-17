West Not Ready to Provide Security Guarantees to Ukraine - Lavrov

Moscow has evidence that the West is not ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Moscow has evidence that the West is not ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"According to our information, they have not received assurances from the West that the West is ready to sign Ukraine's security guarantees," the minister said during the New Horizons Federal educational marathon.