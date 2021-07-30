UrduPoint.com
West Not Ruling Out Use Of Military Force Against Minsk - Belarus' Security Service

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:16 PM

West Not Ruling Out Use of Military Force Against Minsk - Belarus' Security Service

The West is discussing various ways to change the government in Belarus and is not ruling out the use of military force, Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) Chairman Ivan Tertel said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The West is discussing various ways to change the government in Belarus and is not ruling out the use of military force, Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) Chairman Ivan Tertel said on Friday.

"The political circles of the West are discussing various options for a change of power in Belarus as a necessary condition for achieving their geopolitical interests in the Eastern European region. The use of military force is not excluded," Tertel said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

