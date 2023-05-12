UrduPoint.com

West Openly Abuses Norms Of International Justice In Relation To Russia - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 12:30 PM

West Openly Abuses Norms of International Justice in Relation to Russia - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) West countries openly abuse the norms of international justice in relation to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The (International) Court (of Justice) has not resisted pressure from the collective West and has so far ordered provisional measures.

In parallel, more than 30 countries, mainly the European Union and NATO, are trying to join the process on the side of Ukraine. We consider such actions as blatant abuse of court procedures, an attempt at open pressure and blackmail," Lavrov said in a video address to St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, referring to the the case that Kiev filed with the court against Russia under the genocide prevention convention last year.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia European Union St. Petersburg Kiev From Court

Recent Stories

Imran Khan arrives in IHC in Al-Qadir Trust case

Imran Khan arrives in IHC in Al-Qadir Trust case

28 minutes ago
 UAE and USA hold third session of their joint cons ..

UAE and USA hold third session of their joint consular committee

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th May 2023

3 hours ago
 Arts can&#039;t be a side curriculum anymore for ..

Arts can&#039;t be a side curriculum anymore for today’s school children, say ..

11 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III&#039;s ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III&#039;s Coronation reception hosted b ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.