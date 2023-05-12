West Openly Abuses Norms of International Justice in Relation to Russia - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) West countries openly abuse the norms of international justice in relation to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The (International) Court (of Justice) has not resisted pressure from the collective West and has so far ordered provisional measures.

In parallel, more than 30 countries, mainly the European Union and NATO, are trying to join the process on the side of Ukraine. We consider such actions as blatant abuse of court procedures, an attempt at open pressure and blackmail," Lavrov said in a video address to St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, referring to the the case that Kiev filed with the court against Russia under the genocide prevention convention last year.